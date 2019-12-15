Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin "Gypsy" Parker


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin "Gypsy" Parker Notice
Kevin "Gypsy" Parker
Kevin "Gypsy" Parker, age 51, passed away unexpectedly in Rohnert Park on December 11, 2019. He was born in Fontana, CA in 1968, a son of Kelsie and Karen Parker. He is survived by his parents; fiancée, Sheila McClelland; and three children, Kiavanni Keehan, Harvest Walker, and Henry Parker.
He was singing before he could talk and loved to play the guitar. He had the most upbeat personality and his smile would light up the room. He would always say let your soul shine and he lived by his words.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -