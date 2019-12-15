|
|
Kevin "Gypsy" Parker
Kevin "Gypsy" Parker, age 51, passed away unexpectedly in Rohnert Park on December 11, 2019. He was born in Fontana, CA in 1968, a son of Kelsie and Karen Parker. He is survived by his parents; fiancée, Sheila McClelland; and three children, Kiavanni Keehan, Harvest Walker, and Henry Parker.
He was singing before he could talk and loved to play the guitar. He had the most upbeat personality and his smile would light up the room. He would always say let your soul shine and he lived by his words.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019