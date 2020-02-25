|
|
Khader Mousa Husary
Khader Mousa Husary, age 74 of Sebastopol, California, passed away on Monday February 3, 2020.
Born on March 25, 1945, in Lud, Palestine, he was one of 13 children to the late Mousa and Amel Husary of Ramallah.
Khader known by many as George Husary, was a successful barber in Palestine before he immigrated to the United States in 1968 in search of a better life.
To all who knew him, George was a kind and loving person who loved people. He had a huge heart and was a great friend. He loved to joke and laugh and was always in good spirits. George showed his generosity in helping his family immigrate to the U.S., and helping countless friends and family buy homes and start their own businesses.
His ambition and entrepreneurial spirt translated well into several businesses of his own, including Husary's Grocery Market in Graton from, Jim's Taylor Shop in Santa Rosa, and today at Husary's 76 gas station in Sebastopol. His vibrant personality, charm, and sense of humor made a visit to his business a fun daily ritual for many West County residents for nearly 50 years. Over time, he invested in local real estate, including commercial and residential property.
George was a man of incredible faith, attending church regularly, helping many local churches stabilize, and bringing new people into the Orthodox Christian faith.
Most of all he loved his family and spending time together, always with food, laughter, and smiles. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, though his children and grandchildren look forward to carrying on his legacy of goodwill and generosity.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Adla Husary, along with their five children: Amel Shami (Pete), Manal Husary, Mousa Husary (Yara), Jamie Gutierrez (Joe) and Susan Dechant (Ted); nine grandchildren, Demitri, Naheal, Talia, Khader, Jake, Raquel, Alexis, Jameson, and Johnny, in addition to his two siblings Fowzi Husary and Bader Husary of San Francisco.
For those who were unable to attend his memorial services earlier this month and wish to make a donation, please make it to All Saints Orthodox Church, Located at 10 Enterprise Drive. Suite D Rohnert Park, CA 94928.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020