Kim Henry Holmes

Born November 16, 1953-to mother, Joette Holmes and father, William "Buddy" Holmes at San Francisco General Hospital. Passed away October 1, 2020 on a harvest moon. He is survived by his loving brothers, Ronald, Danny, Rickey, and Kismet, as well as his daughters, Raina and April, and sons, Jason, Ethan, and Tobhiyah. This man had a charm and a smile and charisma to last... he will be missed. May he Rest In Peace.



