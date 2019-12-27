|
|
Kim Morreale Williams
March 5, 1962 - December 21, 2019
Kim Morreale Williams passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and friends on December 21, 2019. She was born in Teaneck, New Jersey on March 5, 1962 to Salvatore and Rose Morreale, the youngest of four children. As a teenager, the family moved to Delray Beach, FL where she graduated from Atlantic High in 1980. After high school, she received her undergrad from Florida Atlantic University while spending summers on Nantucket Island before starting her career in cosmetic sales in New York City. In the mid-1990s she moved to northern California and began a career in the financial services industry with US Bank, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch where she won numerous awards. She met the love of her life Theodore (Ted) Williams in 1997 and they were married in 1999. The following years resulted in their daughters Samantha Rose and Madisen Grace in addition to numerous family vacations to southern Oregon, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii. Kim loved mountain biking, running and hiking the trails of Annadel State Park, cycling, fishing and most of all, being with her friends and family. Kim was extremely proud of her Sicilian heritage and was the best Italian cook. She was a true warrior princess to the end. In addition to her immediate family, Kim is survived by her sisters Saranne Rosalsky and Diane (Bob) Durkin, brother Robert Morreale, nieces Kate Santagato and Alex Hobson, nephews Mathew Durkin and Greg Rosalsky, brother-in-laws Steven (Robin), Anthony (Melissa) and Terrence Williams, nieces Fallon Williams, Bridget Williams, Felicity Williams and nephew Chapin Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Sam Rosalsky. Her family wishes to thank Drs Charles Elboim, Ian Anderson and Rasha Germain along with Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Summerfield Healthcare Center. An extra special thank you to all the nurses and staff on 3 East at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for their love and support over the past month. Friends and acquaintances are invited to the funeral mass at 11 am on Monday, December 30th at St Sebastian's Catholic Church, 7983 Covert Ln, Sebastopol, CA 95472 with burial to follow at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Rd, Sebastopol CA 95472. Her smile, laughter and strength will be missed. Online condolences may be left at pleasanthillsmemorialpark.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019