Kimberly Haynes Silva
Kimberly Haynes Silva was born on May 24, 1959 in Cooperstown, NY. Her family moved to Sonoma County when she was five, where she attended Twin Hills Elementary and Analy High School - graduating in 1977. She was the eldest of five siblings.
She died on August 30, 2019 - she had just turned 60.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her mother Betty Murphy; her grandfather, Thomas Murphy; and her youngest son, Shane Silva, who sadly died in 2014.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Silva; her former-beloved, Joe Silva; her sisters, Brady Murphy, Peeko Stagnaro, and Sydney Graves; her brother, Richard Murphy; her father, Patrick Murphy; and her grandmother, Caroline Murphy.
Kimberly was a cosmetologist at Hair Focus in Santa Rosa for many years and had a great eye for aesthetics. Recently, she was able to put these skills to use again by helping Joe with gardening, pruning the hedges, and planting beautiful compositions of succulents and flowers around the house.
She was beautiful and always had her "routines" that worked on her physical and mental health. She was wise, thoughtful, and courageous. Kimberly was quick to laugh, loved to smile, and always considered herself to be young at heart – "age is a mindset," she would often say. She enjoyed learning and was always open to try new things. Her next adventure was going to be skydiving, in honor of Shane.
She enjoyed all types of music, loved listening to new artists, and sharing unique sounds. She loved to dance - specifically she loved to lead, and always said she had a hard time "following." She was proud to have passed her love of dance and music to her sons. She was a masterful gift-giver - always extremely thoughtful and original.
Because of her bright spirit and love of people, she had a wide range of friends from all walks of life. In these past few years, she loved to walk at Ragle Park and other scenic spaces around the county. She would often take photos on her walks of flowers, bees, birds, and clouds and share them with friends and family.
She was a dedicated mother who loved her boys, Shane and Stephen, "to the moon and back."
Kimberly is, and will be, greatly missed by many.
Please join her family for a celebration of life on Saturday, September 28th beginning at 2 p.m. at Frosty Mountain Tree Farm in Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019