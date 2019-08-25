|
Kimberly Yvonne Wiley
Kimi was born in Coos Bay, Oregon on September 18, 1965 to Clifford Laroy Wiley and Deborah Kay Lewis. She departed this world on her own terms on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019.
She liked to play bingo and scratcher tickets.
She loved her dog, Chaos.
She liked to piddle around in the kitchen. She had a talent for throwing things together and having them turn out yummy.
She was bright and full of love and laughter.
She was an angel to everyone she waited on at the Flying A Service Station.
She was also my mother.
She is survived by her mother, Debbie Pile, brother, Raymond Stennett, her life partner, Charles Marvel, her son-in-law, Dalton Wiley, and by me, her only child, Andrew L. Wiley.
For those who knew her, there will be a celebration of life on Saturday, September 14th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. For details, contact Charlie at 707-483-2382.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019