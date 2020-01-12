|
Kip Fogarty
July 14, 1948 - January 7, 2020
Kip Fogarty passed away in Glen Ellen, January 7, 2020, while walking his dog Toby, and feeding a stray cat. Kip was the dedicated and loving father of Jessica Fogarty and the late Colleen Fogarty, the adored grandfather of Colleen Fogarty, and the beloved brother of Tod Fogarty and his wife, Trisha, and Lynn Shaughnessy and her husband, Greg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kip was active in the Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a graduate of Redwood High School and the University of the Pacific. Kip spent over 40 years with the U.S. Postal Service, serving the last 20 years as the postmaster in Glen Ellen. He was an avid sports fan, following our local Warriors, 49ers and Giants, and playing in a fantasy football league for many years. An outdoorsman, Kip spent many days hiking in our regional parks, enjoying many hikes with his daughter Jessica. In retirement, Kip spent countless hours working with animals and supporting many different animal welfare organizations. Kip was a generous and selfless father, brother, grandfather and friend, and was truly the rock of his family. His kindness to all is his legacy to his family and his community.
Friends are invited to celebrate Kip's life on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Inurnment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, San Rafael. If desired, donations in Kip's memory may be made to your favorite animal welfare organization.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020