Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Howarth Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristin Bassignani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristin Ann Bassignani


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristin Ann Bassignani Notice
Kristin Ann Bassignani
March 21, 1990 - July 25, 2019
Born on the first day of spring, she was a fresh faced, lovely, beautiful woman. She had the voice and face of an Angel. Talent beyond measure, always quick to smile, laugh and made sure those around her were okay! In her sickness, she was unable to fulfill the role she Loved the most in life, being a mother to her son, Cam. She is survived by her Nonno, Rocco Bassignani, father, Drew Bassignani, mother(s) Kimberly Miller Frisbie (Clint) and Laurie Coates, sisters Jenna Bassignani, Cheyenne Meiswinkel, Nicole Redins, Lillian Gingery, brothers Steven Strawn, Colton Frisbie and Christopher Gingery, aunts and uncles Jill, Cheryl and Craig Bassignani, nephew Jack Hooper, and her beautiful boy Cameron Jay-Rocco Bassignani.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, September 29th, at 2-4 p.m., at Howarth Park. All are welcome!!
P.S. F-Addiction!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.