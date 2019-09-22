|
Kristin Ann Bassignani
March 21, 1990 - July 25, 2019
Born on the first day of spring, she was a fresh faced, lovely, beautiful woman. She had the voice and face of an Angel. Talent beyond measure, always quick to smile, laugh and made sure those around her were okay! In her sickness, she was unable to fulfill the role she Loved the most in life, being a mother to her son, Cam. She is survived by her Nonno, Rocco Bassignani, father, Drew Bassignani, mother(s) Kimberly Miller Frisbie (Clint) and Laurie Coates, sisters Jenna Bassignani, Cheyenne Meiswinkel, Nicole Redins, Lillian Gingery, brothers Steven Strawn, Colton Frisbie and Christopher Gingery, aunts and uncles Jill, Cheryl and Craig Bassignani, nephew Jack Hooper, and her beautiful boy Cameron Jay-Rocco Bassignani.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, September 29th, at 2-4 p.m., at Howarth Park. All are welcome!!
P.S. F-Addiction!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019