|
|
Kristin Lenore Lichau DPM
August 29, 1951 - April 24, 2019
Kristin Lenore Lichau (Kenney), DPM, 67 of Santa Rosa, California died peacefully on April 24th, 2019. She was the loving daughter of Dr. John and Dee Kenney, sister of Ann-Meredith Waring, Karin Camilli, and Timothy Kenney (deceased). The loving mother of Stephanie Bonds, Rachael Doree, and Robert Lichau. Grandmother to Karina, Alaric, Jonah, Kylin, Tommy, Kaydence, Haylie, and Blakleigh. She was previously married to Richard Lichau. She was the aunt to Valina, Lisa, Sari, Houston, Heidi, Anastacia, Celeste and an adored cousin to many. She attended Piner High School, graduating with the inaugural class of 1969 and graduated from the University of Puget Sound with her doctorate of podiatric medicine. Kristin will be remembered for her passionate care of clients, amazing cooking skills, making pot stickers and apple pies with her grandchildren. She also loved riding horses, being with her animals, especially her pampered cats, hosting crab feeds and large family gatherings. Those close to her will remember her for her funny obsession of coupon clipping, grocery bargain shopping and unique vocabulary: whatchamacallit, whirligig, get-theres, tennyboppers and many more. We the family, will miss her wonderful smile, love, laughter, dinner table entertainment, and delicious food, always prepared with care and love.
The Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Doyle Park, 700 Doyle Park Drive, Santa Rosa from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Athena House, 3555 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019