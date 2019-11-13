Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Allen Webb


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle Allen Webb Notice
Kyle Allen Webb
February 15, 1987 - November 2, 2019
Kyle "Ky Ky" passed suddenly at age 32. Born and raised in Santa Rosa, California, he's remembered for his appreciative nature, bountiful laughter, and unending love for his family and friends. He loved to give gifts to people just to see them smile. Kyle loved all sports and participated in Pop Warner football, basketball, wrestling, and baseball. He excelled at each and received many trophies and awards. His favorite professional teams were the Giants, Vikings, and Warriors. He also loved to watch Nascar and had a passion for gardening.
He enjoyed dirt bike racing, BBQ's, country concerts with his mom, vacationing with his grandparents and caring for his grandma. He went to Montgomery High School and McBride and worked as a roofer and at Harry's Second Hand with his dad.
He is survived by his loving momma Loretta Allen, father Oscar O'Dell Webb, brothers Brandon Rhoades and Garrett Webb, and his dog Sugar as well as his grandparents and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The memorial service will be at Daniels Chapel of Roses on Saturday November 16 at 3:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following.
Kyle will be Forever in our Hearts and we will cherish the memories we have until we meet again. Love you.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -