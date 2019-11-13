|
|
Kyle Allen Webb
February 15, 1987 - November 2, 2019
Kyle "Ky Ky" passed suddenly at age 32. Born and raised in Santa Rosa, California, he's remembered for his appreciative nature, bountiful laughter, and unending love for his family and friends. He loved to give gifts to people just to see them smile. Kyle loved all sports and participated in Pop Warner football, basketball, wrestling, and baseball. He excelled at each and received many trophies and awards. His favorite professional teams were the Giants, Vikings, and Warriors. He also loved to watch Nascar and had a passion for gardening.
He enjoyed dirt bike racing, BBQ's, country concerts with his mom, vacationing with his grandparents and caring for his grandma. He went to Montgomery High School and McBride and worked as a roofer and at Harry's Second Hand with his dad.
He is survived by his loving momma Loretta Allen, father Oscar O'Dell Webb, brothers Brandon Rhoades and Garrett Webb, and his dog Sugar as well as his grandparents and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The memorial service will be at Daniels Chapel of Roses on Saturday November 16 at 3:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following.
Kyle will be Forever in our Hearts and we will cherish the memories we have until we meet again. Love you.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019