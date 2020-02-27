|
L. Stephen Turer
L. Stephen Turer was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 23, 1944 and the world has never been the same. He moved to Sonoma County in 1972 where he raised his family with Neva, his wife of 44 years, and practiced criminal defense for 47 years. He died peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa, CA on February 25, 2020 at the age of 75, surrounded by his family and many close friends.
For a kid with a natural "gift of gab," his career path as an attorney was clear. Passionate in his pursuit of justice for all, he brought his skills in cross-examination and his ability to think on his feet to the benefit of his clients. Steve was honored with the Career of Distinction Award from the Sonoma County Bar Association in 2011.
He had a huge, generous heart that was matched by his spirit. He mentored many young, aspiring legal minds. Steve nurtured life-long friendships, had an unbreakable bond with his family, and an incredible commitment to this community. He was relentlessly social and loving and one could seldom appear in a public place in Santa Rosa without some well-wisher approaching him with thanks for some service, favor, or love that he had bestowed.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Martha Turer and his brother Harvey Turer. He is survived by his wife Neva, daughter, Heidi (Jonathan) Dormody and son Seth (Amanda) Turer, brother Peter Turer, sister Ellen Fryer, grandchildren Eliott, Ben, Ruby, and Stevie, and many loving friends and family members.
Funeral services at Shomrei Torah, 2600 Bennett Valley Road, at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to SAY, CASA, or Jewish Family Services.
