La Vergne Rae Conley
La Vergne Rae Conley, formerly of Santa Rosa, loving mother and friend, passed away in the early afternoon of March 23, 2019 at her home in Palm Desert, CA. She was 93 years old. She was born in Kansas City, KS to Charles and Josephine Ervin, and was the youngest of two, with her late sister Martha Hauk. She was married to Herbert Earl Conley in 1954 and until his passing in 2007. She studied nursing at Pasadena City College in the early sixties, and worked as a medical office manager until her retirement in the late eighties. She is survived by her two sons Craig Conley of Palm Desert CA, and Charles Conley of Laredo TX.
Services were performed by Reverend John P. Huffman of Unity Church of Long Beach, at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach CA. There, her crematory remains were scattered at the burial site of her late husband, Herbert Conley. Memorial contributions to any reputable charities are greatly appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019