|
|
Larry Arthur Grey
Larry Arthur Grey, 63, of Rohnert Park, died suddenly Saturday, April 27. Born to Claude and Muriel Grey in Novato, Larry is survived by his wife, Sherri; three adored children, Crystal Grey Blanton, Michael Grey and Johnathan Grey; as well as three grandchildren, Alexander Grey, Bailey Blanton and Emma Grey. Also survived by his father and step-mother, Claude and Azada Grey; sisters Donna Grey-Albretsen and Linda Grey. He has many nieces and nephews and as many friends as fish in the sea.
His company, Larry Grey Drywall, has been a fixture in Sonoma/Marin Counties for 20 plus years. Larry was a stalwart friend, avid fisherman/diver; he enjoyed motorcycles, racing and travel.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 4595 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 1, 2019