|
|
Larry Camotta
Larry, 83, died at his home in Santa Rosa from natural causes on March 27, 2020. He had been battling Parkinson's disease for the past four years.
Cherished husband of Frieda, devoted father of son Jerry (Loretta) Camotta, daughter Susan (Mark) Blomquist, and beloved grandfather of Stephanie (Joe) Turnes, Michael (Andrea) Camotta, Kathryn (Brian) Botteri, Patrick (Marlena) Blomquist, Katie Blomquist, Starr Blackard, and Sarah Camotta, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Camotta, who died from lung cancer in October, 2019.
Larry received his training in electronics in the Air Force. During his 32 years in Rohnert Park, he served as Boy Scoutmaster of Troop 23, was active in the 20-30 club, Moose Club, Lake County S.I.R.s, and golf, hunting, Pinochle and RV clubs. He retired to Hidden Valley Lake where he lived for 26 years. While in Lake County, he served as Director on the HOA Board for six and a half years, where he served for as both President and Treasurer.
Given the current situation with COVID-19, Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in his name for Parkinson's research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020