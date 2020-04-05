Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Camotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Camotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Camotta Notice
Larry Camotta
Larry, 83, died at his home in Santa Rosa from natural causes on March 27, 2020. He had been battling Parkinson's disease for the past four years.
Cherished husband of Frieda, devoted father of son Jerry (Loretta) Camotta, daughter Susan (Mark) Blomquist, and beloved grandfather of Stephanie (Joe) Turnes, Michael (Andrea) Camotta, Kathryn (Brian) Botteri, Patrick (Marlena) Blomquist, Katie Blomquist, Starr Blackard, and Sarah Camotta, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Camotta, who died from lung cancer in October, 2019.
Larry received his training in electronics in the Air Force. During his 32 years in Rohnert Park, he served as Boy Scoutmaster of Troop 23, was active in the 20-30 club, Moose Club, Lake County S.I.R.s, and golf, hunting, Pinochle and RV clubs. He retired to Hidden Valley Lake where he lived for 26 years. While in Lake County, he served as Director on the HOA Board for six and a half years, where he served for as both President and Treasurer.
Given the current situation with COVID-19, Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in his name for Parkinson's research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -