Larry L. Hix
1934 - 2020
Larry L. Hix
Ret. Master Sergeant, Larry L. Hix, passed away peacefully in Petaluma on November 9, 2020 at the age of 85.
Larry was born on December 13, 1934 in Norcatur, Kansas. After graduating from Norcatur High School, he went on to join the military and was a 20-year veteran of the USAF.
After his military service, he moved to Petaluma and worked at Stero Dishwashing Manufacturing, he retired from there after 14 years.
Larry enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Petaluma Trap Club for many years. He was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
November 17, 2020
RIP and I loved you.
Shirley
Sister
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Geagan Holland
Sister
November 20, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
