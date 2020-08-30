Larry MiyanoLarry Miyano passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, August 19th, 2020.Born on March 10th, 1951, Larry was the third child and only son of George and Chiyoko Miyano. He was born in Petaluma and raised on the family chicken ranch in Cotati. He graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in 1969 where he played defensive line on the football team, demonstrating his natural athleticism and passion for sports. Larry went on to attend Heald College of Engineering in San Francisco, graduating in 1972 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He returned to Sonoma County to begin his engineering career at Hudis and Associates. Larry followed his entrepreneurial instincts and in 1983 he was a co-founding principal of the engineering firm MKM and Associates. Larry loved structural engineering, the art of science of designing buildings. His knowledge, judgement, and ability to visualize in three dimensions allowed him to complete thousands of designs in concert with numerous architects throughout Northern California. Larry met the love of his life, Mary Morris, in 1977 and they married in 1980. Together they built a beautiful home in Santa Rosa where they raised their two sons, Michael and Daniel. Larry loved being with his family and was a devoted husband and father. He coached soccer, baseball, and basketball, where he built a strong foundation of discipline, dedication, and teamwork for his boys, as well as for many youth players in the community that Larry so loved. The family has many fond memories of spending summers with friends at the beaches in Tahoe, and hitting the snowy slopes of Northstar during the winter, sharing Larry's passion for the great outdoors. Larry was an exercise enthusiast. Most weekends Larry could be found mountain biking through Annadel or hiking with friends and family, always looking for an adventure with a smile on his face and stopping to talk with friends and neighbors along the way. He was a proud member of the Santa Rosa Parkpoint Health Club for 37 years, where he enjoyed working out, socializing, and developing beautiful life-long friendships.Larry will be remembered for his easy-going manner, infectious mega-watt smile, and his mischievous sense of humor. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge of all things sports and popular music. He loved craft beer, a dry martini, good food, and meaningful conversation with cherished family and friends. Larry and Mary loved to travel and explore the world together. Their travels took them to Japan, China, Italy, Fiji, New Zealand, France, and Brazil. Larry was a pillar in our community. As an active Rotarian, he enjoyed passing out dictionaries to school children, hosting foreign exchange students, and volunteering at the Annual Giro Bello Bike Ride. Larry was proud of his Japanese heritage and looked forward to volunteering at the Enmanji Buddhist Temple in Sebastopol for their annual Teriyaki Barbecue.Larry is survived by his adoring wife of 39 years and life partner Mary; sisters Pat (Steven) Apodaca, and Wendy (Steven) Peterson; sons Michael (Kelly), Daniel (Morgan), and his former Brazilian exchange student and honorary son Rodrigo; He was Ji-Chan to his grandsons Christian, Noah, Jax, Nakomis, Owen, Phillip, and Everett. He also was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa Foundation, where an ongoing scholarship fund has been established in Larry's honor (PO Box 1513, Santa Rosa, CA 95402) or to the Redwood Empire Food Bank (3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403).A celebration of life to honor this most amazing man will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather together.