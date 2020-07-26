1/1
Laura A. Mascolo
1928 - 2020
Laura A. Mascolo
April 21, 1928 - July 19, 2020
Laura A. Mascolo, age 92, passed away at home on July 19, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born in Winona, Minnesota on April 21, 1928 and was the youngest of 11 children. She attended nurses training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and received her RN degree. After moving to Southern California, she meet her husband Carlo A. Mascolo who she was married to for 59 years before he died on May 3, 2013. They raised four children in the San Fernando Valley and later moved to Northern California to be closer to two of their children. Laura worked as a nurse in hospitals and convalescent homes where she was dedicated to her patient's care. Laura loved being close to her grandchildren and attended most of their sporting events. She loved all the family gatherings with her immediate family and reunions with siblings and her husband's family. Laura worked hard in her home, creating a yard that she was very proud of. Laura had dementia and was blessed to stay in her home with a 24-hour caregiver for the last nine years of her life. She is survived by her children, Michele Luna, Patrice Mascolo, Carlo Mascolo, and Dino Mascolo, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, Santa Rosa for the immediate family and burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. Donations can be made in Laura's name at Catholic Charites of the Diocese of Santa Rosa at https://www.srcharities.org/donate/



Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
