Laura Rae (Wagner) Grady
Laura Grady, age 66, passed away September 29, 2019 after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She was born August 8, 1953.
Laura graduated from Forestville Elementary School, El Molino High School (class of 1971), and earned her Bachelor's degree and MBA at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
After graduating from college, Laura held many positions as a programming manager, ending her career with Fidelity Information Services. She was a considerate and compassionate leader who served as an excellent role model, putting the needs of others first and always maintaining that people are to be treated with dignity and respect.
Laura met and married the love of her life, Richard Grady, while both were serving in the Air National Guard. They enjoyed 40 glorious years together pursuing an active lifestyle which included traveling, hiking, rollerblading, kayaking, bicycling, rock climbing, mountain climbing, and running. After her retirement, Laura and her husband settled in Hernando, Florida, in a beautiful home of Laura's design.
Throughout her career, Laura called many places home, and maintained close ties with friends throughout the United States and Mexico. Laura and her sisters traveled together every year, and her memory will be honored at future sisters reunions.
Laura is survived by her loving husband, Richard Grady; step-daughter Teresa Hollingsworth; mother Elsie Smith; step-mother Bertha Wagner; sisters Paula Peterson, Penny (John) Stewart, Janet (Fred) Stanley, Lynda (Barry) Keller, Gail (Tim) Ehlert, Linda Lott, Doreen Ely, Mary Elmore, brother Craig Wagner, sisters-in-law Jean (Al) Wagner, Lelah Mae Peterson, brother-in-law Daniel Santos, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her father, Donald Wagner; her brothers Ray and Tom Peterson; sister Gloria Santos; and step-fathers Joe Williams and Bill Smith.
At Laura's request, no memorial service will be held. Her adventurous spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019