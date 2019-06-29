|
|
Laura Rambeau- Lawson
March 22, 1944 - June 20, 2019
Laura Rambeau- Lawson passed away at 75 years old, surrounded by the love of her family on June 20, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA. Laura is survived by her husband Robert Lawson, children Kristen and Eric Lawson and grandchildren Mica, Noah, Phoebe and Isabella. A graduate of Sonoma State University with her B.A. in English Laura was an educator. She worked for the Santa Rosa city schools for many years. Served on the board for the Sonoma County Indian Health Project and was a delegate to the California Rural Indian board for many decades.
Please come celebrate Laura's beautiful life with us. Location: Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. Funeral Service: Saturday, June 29th 2:00 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 29, 2019