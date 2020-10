Or Copy this URL to Share

Laura Winkelman Diaz

Laura Winkelman Diaz passed in Santa Rosa on October 15, 2020, age 52 years. Laura is survived by her husband, Daniel, her three sons, Randy, Daniel and Matthew, her mother, Diane Stefani, and her sisters, Tonia Bello and Amy Head.

Laura will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.



