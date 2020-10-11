1/1
Lauren McCrum
1992 - 2020
Lauren McCrum
June 4, 1992 - October 2, 2020
Lauren Brittney McCrum, beloved daughter of Patricia and Donald McCrum, devoted sister of Emily Jessica McCrum, loving
mother of Lyla Jean McCrum, teacher and cherished friend to many was born to Patricia and Donald on June 4, 1992. She passed away unexpectedly and tragically in Petaluma, California on October 2, 2020 at the age of 28.
The love we cherished with Lauren can never be diminished or overshadowed and our family looks to honor the fierce love that Lauren brought to all aspects of her life. Thankfully the brightest light within the family, Lyla Jean, is safely immersed in love.
Lauren will be greatly missed by many extended family members, friends and our community. No words can express the sorrow we all feel and how much we will all miss her in our lives.
Please keep Lauren in your hearts. The family thanks you for your thoughts, prayers and generosity during this time.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11AM - 4PM at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA. Due to restrictions imposed by Covid , the funeral will be private. A celebration of Lauren's life will be held at a later date.



Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
Lauren was a shining light to everyone she encountered. She will forever be in my heart, she started off as a co worker and became one of my closest friends. She will live on through her beautiful Lyla. We miss you so much. All of our love and prayers to your sweet family. Rest in peace sweet Lauren ❤
Ali O&#8217;Keefe
Friend
October 8, 2020
Our love, prayers and thoughts are with all of you during this sorrowful time. May God's Grace and Strength be with you thru this difficult time. Denise, Guy & Bev
Denise Morales
Family
October 7, 2020
Praying for all of you, I am so sorry for your loss.
Marina Thomas
October 7, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May her memory be a blessing.
