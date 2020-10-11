Lauren McCrumJune 4, 1992 - October 2, 2020Lauren Brittney McCrum, beloved daughter of Patricia and Donald McCrum, devoted sister of Emily Jessica McCrum, lovingmother of Lyla Jean McCrum, teacher and cherished friend to many was born to Patricia and Donald on June 4, 1992. She passed away unexpectedly and tragically in Petaluma, California on October 2, 2020 at the age of 28.The love we cherished with Lauren can never be diminished or overshadowed and our family looks to honor the fierce love that Lauren brought to all aspects of her life. Thankfully the brightest light within the family, Lyla Jean, is safely immersed in love.Lauren will be greatly missed by many extended family members, friends and our community. No words can express the sorrow we all feel and how much we will all miss her in our lives.Please keep Lauren in your hearts. The family thanks you for your thoughts, prayers and generosity during this time.A viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11AM - 4PM at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA. Due to restrictions imposed by Covid , the funeral will be private. A celebration of Lauren's life will be held at a later date.