Lauretta Sylvia Chiosi
Lauretta Sylvia Chiosi, longtime resident of Marin and Sonoma Counties, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020, at the age of 96, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born on July 4, 1923 in Selina, Kansas to Lawrence and Neva Eastvedt. Lauretta was married four times and outlived all her husbands. If there was one word to describe Lauretta it was "resilience." Whatever life presented her, she rolled with it and made the best of any and all circumstances. She loved going places and traveling which she did more in the last 20 years than all the rest of her life. At 90 years old she traveled to Uganda, Africa to visit a granddaughter who was working there. While in Uganda she went on Safari and also hiked out to a rhinoceros preserve and a chimpanzee preserve. Lauretta was a master knitter and crochet expert. She knitted and crocheted sweaters, scarves, and blankets for all her children and grandchildren. Every year she would crochet coverings for hangers and present them to her family for Christmas. Lauretta instilled a love of sharing good food with family and friends and all her children learned the art of cooking from her, which they do with gusto. Lauretta is survived by her six children, Michael Hurst, Pati Vincent, Bill Chiosi and daughter-in-law Kim, Donna Miller, Valerie Edwards and son-in-law Lawrence, and Dana Chiosi, as well as surrogate son, Bill Timmons. She was grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. All these she loved and touched deeply. She was the hub around which her family revolved. She will be profoundly missed.
Please join us in celebrating Lauretta's life, Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Room at Oak View of Sonoma Hills Apartments, 1350 Oak View Circle, Rohnert Park. Parking is available on the street on Medical Center Drive. Coffee and cookies will follow the service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020