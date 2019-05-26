Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Rosa Christian Church
1315 Pacific Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Santa Rosa Christian Church
1315 Pacific Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Jane Bruce Reed


1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Laurie Jane Bruce Reed Notice
Laurie Jane Bruce Reed
Laurie Jane Bruce Reed went to be with her Lord May 8, 2019. Born June 21, 1952 to Frank and Virginia Bruce, she grew up in Cotati and attended schools there. She worked numerous jobs, but her real passion was teaching. She began teaching preschool in 1999, continuing until recently. She truly loved her students and they loved her.
A very creative person, Laurie had many hobbies. She and her husband shot trap competitively and she won many belt buckles.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Reed, her father, Frank Bruce, her siblings, Linda Dianne Hill (Steve), Louie Bruce, John Bruce (Teri) and Matt Bruce, her children, Kaleb, Amy and Ruth (Chris), and grandchildren, Scarlett and Sebastian. Laurie loved her family and many friends and she will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at Santa Rosa Christian Church, 1315 Pacific Avenue on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m.
Donations in Laurie's name may be made to Ceres Community Project.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.