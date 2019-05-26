|
Laurie Jane Bruce Reed
Laurie Jane Bruce Reed went to be with her Lord May 8, 2019. Born June 21, 1952 to Frank and Virginia Bruce, she grew up in Cotati and attended schools there. She worked numerous jobs, but her real passion was teaching. She began teaching preschool in 1999, continuing until recently. She truly loved her students and they loved her.
A very creative person, Laurie had many hobbies. She and her husband shot trap competitively and she won many belt buckles.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Reed, her father, Frank Bruce, her siblings, Linda Dianne Hill (Steve), Louie Bruce, John Bruce (Teri) and Matt Bruce, her children, Kaleb, Amy and Ruth (Chris), and grandchildren, Scarlett and Sebastian. Laurie loved her family and many friends and she will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at Santa Rosa Christian Church, 1315 Pacific Avenue on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m.
Donations in Laurie's name may be made to Ceres Community Project.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019