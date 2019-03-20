|
LaVelle Seely-Ricketts
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Santa Rosa at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters Susan Seely (Brent Gudzus) and Katherine Bruce (David). She was preceded in death by her son, David Seely, and her angelic great-granddaughter Skylene. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
LaVelle was born in Coquille, Oregon, where she was one of ten children. She grew up on a dairy farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse. She spent most of her life in California, where she raised a family, and was active in the Episcopal Church, where she made lifelong friends. She loved music and played the violin, piano, mandolin and later in life loved playing the ukulele with the Ukulelians. Over the years, she led many groups in sing-a-longs, including nursing homes, retirement communities and for family gatherings. She particularly enjoyed participating in teaching violin to the children at Burbank School. One of her proudest accomplishments was being the co-founder for the Hospital Chaplaincy Program at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View. She is remembered for her strong faith and loving heart.
Friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service on Friday, March 29, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation located at 550 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Church of the Incarnation (marked Open Table in the memo section) or FISH, P.O. Box 4291, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019