|
|
LaVerne Manos
LaVerne Manos, age 87, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on December 1, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma in 1931, a daughter of Herman and Emmie Imel. She is survived by her children, James Manos, Alexandria (Mark) Rolley, and Niki Tapperson; grandchildren, Anthony Manos, Nicholas Manos, Jesse Manos, Joanie Ruiz, Andrea Carrolla, Anthony Rolley, and Ayden Rolley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick J. Manos.
LaVerne was a loving mother to her children and her grandchildren as well. She will be remembered for her kindness and selflessness.
Graveside services will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, at 10am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019