LaVerne McSkimming
1924 - 2019
Our dear sweet Laverne of Forestville, CA, passed away at the age of 94 on April 4, 2019 at home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Patterson, CA in 1924. Her family later moved to Berkeley, CA where she enjoyed a happy childhood and as the youngest was adored by her parents David and Nellie Hoffer and her sisters Florence and Babe and her brother Lawrence. She graduated from Berkeley High and later worked in Berkeley where she met the love of her life, Donald McSkimming. LaVerne and Don enjoyed 50 years of marriage making many happy memories with their friends and family. Together they created their elegant home and exquisite gardens where they hosted many festive gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald McSkimming. She was a loving mother to Laura Willis (Fred), David McSkimming (Feh), proud grandmother to Liz Montalvo (Henry), and Dan McSkimming, and great-grandmother to Sam, Abby, Logan and Alexa. LaVerne will be remembered for her delightful personality, her keen interest in people and the world around her, charming sense of humor, dazzling smile, generous hospitality and marvelous cooking. LaVerne loved everyone and made everyone feel special and cared for. We are grateful for her beauty and grace which she shared with the world and which will live on in our hearts.
Memorial donations may be made to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice
or American Lung Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 26 to May 27, 2019