Lavonia "Sonny" Rowe, Jr.
Lavonia "Sonny" Rowe, Jr, 91 passed away on September 21, 2019. Sonny was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 17, 1928. Sonny enlisted in the Navy in 1945 at just 16 years of age, where he proudly served on the USS General S.D. Sturgis in World War II and received a Victory Metal.
Sonny loved listening to music, the Eagles were his all-time favorite band. He loved his leather jacket, beanie hat, basking in the sun, a cold beer and a cigarette. Sonny is preceded in death by his parents Lavonia Rowe, Sr. and Sylvia Salvage-Rowe, his wife Joyce Lee Hill-Rowe. Sonny is survived by his step-children Rhonda Reed, Sandra Reed, Pearl Reed and Eric Hill, many step grand-children, and great grand-children.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 at 10:30 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019