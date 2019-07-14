Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Gallagher


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Gallagher Notice
Lawrence "Larry" Gallagher
Lawrence "Larry" Patrick Gallagher passed away in Santa Rosa at age 82 on June 4, 2019. He was born in New York on November 10, 1936, a son of James and Florence Gallagher. His beloved wife of 47 years, Marie, and his elder brother, James "Jim" Gallagher, preceded him in death. Surviving him are three sons: Larry Brown, Matthew Gallagher, and Kevin (London) Gallagher; grandson Patrick Gallagher; and granddaughter Lacey Gallagher.
Born in the Bronx and raised in Brooklyn, where he graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School with a certificate in Industrial Design, Larry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War as a member of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) from 1955 until fall 1961, earning a top security clearance. Following his final assignment at March Air Force Base in Riverside, Larry remained in California and began a 35-year career as a graphic designer, working mainly in public transportation.
He met his wife Marie in Berkeley and they married at Saint Joseph the Worker Church on May 21, 1966. Together, they raised their sons Matt and Kevin in Santa Monica, where they lived for 27 years and were very active as parent volunteers at Saint Monica Catholic High School. Larry and Marie retired to Santa Rosa in the year 2000 in order to live closer to Marie's sister and her family.
Over his lifetime, Larry played baseball and basketball, and bowled in leagues and regional tournaments. He worked as a jazz drummer, and his artistic talents included sketching, painting, photography, and videography. For decades, he created many types of artwork especially for his family, friends, colleagues, schools, and churches.
A private service was held on June 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.