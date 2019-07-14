|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Gallagher
Lawrence "Larry" Patrick Gallagher passed away in Santa Rosa at age 82 on June 4, 2019. He was born in New York on November 10, 1936, a son of James and Florence Gallagher. His beloved wife of 47 years, Marie, and his elder brother, James "Jim" Gallagher, preceded him in death. Surviving him are three sons: Larry Brown, Matthew Gallagher, and Kevin (London) Gallagher; grandson Patrick Gallagher; and granddaughter Lacey Gallagher.
Born in the Bronx and raised in Brooklyn, where he graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School with a certificate in Industrial Design, Larry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War as a member of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) from 1955 until fall 1961, earning a top security clearance. Following his final assignment at March Air Force Base in Riverside, Larry remained in California and began a 35-year career as a graphic designer, working mainly in public transportation.
He met his wife Marie in Berkeley and they married at Saint Joseph the Worker Church on May 21, 1966. Together, they raised their sons Matt and Kevin in Santa Monica, where they lived for 27 years and were very active as parent volunteers at Saint Monica Catholic High School. Larry and Marie retired to Santa Rosa in the year 2000 in order to live closer to Marie's sister and her family.
Over his lifetime, Larry played baseball and basketball, and bowled in leagues and regional tournaments. He worked as a jazz drummer, and his artistic talents included sketching, painting, photography, and videography. For decades, he created many types of artwork especially for his family, friends, colleagues, schools, and churches.
A private service was held on June 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019