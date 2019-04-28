|
Lawrence H. Harris
Lawrence H. Harris was born in 1949 Minot, North Dakota. His father sadly passed when he was nine years old, which opened the door for his mom to meet Col. David Siegel who eventually moved him, his brother, and mother to Montgomery, Alabama where he graduated high school in 1967. After graduating the family convened to California and settled in San Bernardino where he made the choice to attend San Bernardino Community College. After two years he still had no idea what he wanted to do with the rest of his life and made the decision to join the Air Force during the Vietnam era from 1969-1973. After completing his term with the Air Force, he used his GI Bill at Golden Gate University where he proceeded to become a Certified Public Accountant. Later he met his future wife Georgia and settled in Rohnert Park and began a family with two children, Jeremy and Jenny. In the distant future Jenny came home multiplied with two granddaughters, Alyssa and Caitlin. In 1983 he started his very own CPA firm.
Larry had a charisma that drew people to him and they happily stayed loyal for many years. He always had a joke or story ready to make sure everyone left with a smile. He had a laugh that could captivate an audience and a way to make everyone feel important. People who knew him knew that his first loves were westerns, his dogs and taxes, then the rest of us followed. He was extremely dedicated to taxes and finding that "grey area" to save (or get) as much as possible from the IRS in order to help his clients. He was the kind of man that when you called for help, he was there without a second glance. Larry was a dedicated 49er and SF Giants Fan. Every year on opening day they would have hot dogs at work to celebrate. He had a love for guns (maybe from his wish to be John Wayne). For many years he attended the "One Shot Hunt Antelope Club" each September. This is where he met his hero, Chuck Yeager. Larry also had a love for Labrador Retrievers of which he had three at one time. Although, Dakota made sure everyone knew that Larry was his human first and foremost. His love of animals gave him the soft spot for donating to the SPCA.
Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Georgia, and as he always said he looked forward to going home every day to the forest of beautiful flowers and trees that she is so great at growing. He is also survived by his two children, Jeremy and his long-time girlfriend Lorraine Godsey plus her extended family. His daughter Jenny and two beautiful granddaughters, Alyssa and Caitlin Reed. Also, by his brother Ronald and his sister-in-law Marsha, their three children, Dave, Jonathan and his wife Cecilia including their two children, and Shana and her husband Vance. He was loved by many and will be missed deeply by many people.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the National or the Sonoma County Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 28 to May 12, 2019