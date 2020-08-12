1/
Lawrence (Butch) Merrill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence (Butch) Merrill
Lawrence (Butch) Merrill, died peacefully in his sleep on August 7, 2020 at the age of 79 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Butch is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Violet Merrill. He is survived by his daughter Robin Merrill, son David Merrill, sister Mary Larsen, brothers Dennis (Bonnie) Merrill, Gerald (Darolyne) Merrill and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Butch's request, there will not be any services. Arrangements under the direction of O'Hair and Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, Oregon. In Butch's memory, donations may be made to the Dementia Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved