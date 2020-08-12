Lawrence (Butch) Merrill
Lawrence (Butch) Merrill, died peacefully in his sleep on August 7, 2020 at the age of 79 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Butch is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Violet Merrill. He is survived by his daughter Robin Merrill, son David Merrill, sister Mary Larsen, brothers Dennis (Bonnie) Merrill, Gerald (Darolyne) Merrill and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Butch's request, there will not be any services. Arrangements under the direction of O'Hair and Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, Oregon. In Butch's memory, donations may be made to the Dementia Society
.