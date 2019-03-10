|
|
Lawrence Peter Philipsen
Larry was born October 24, 1933 and raised in Fortuna, CA. After graduating from Fortuna High School he was stationed in Germany while serving in the Army. He returned home and received his teaching degree from Chico State College and his Masters in education from San Francisco State. After initially teaching in Oakland, Larry settled in Sebastopol with his wife Karen and taught at Santa Rosa High School until retirement. His passions were travel, photography and his preferred mode of transportation, bicycling. He was predeceased by his sons mother Karen, his second wife Margaret, father Clyde, mother Florence, step-mother Myrtle and his beloved grandmother, Ellen Philipsen. He is survived by his sons Mark and Kurt, and step children Paul and Tammy and eight grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Janice Adams and brother Richard Philipsen (Maggie) and several nieces and nephews. He died February 19, 2019 In Santa Rosa, CA after a long illness.
Friends and family are invited to a gathering to celebrate Larry's life on March 24th at the Graton Community Club, 8996 Graton Rd., between 2-4 p.m. Donations may be made to the in Larry's memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019