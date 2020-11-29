Lawrence R. Todd
Lawrence R Todd passed away November 23, 2020 at the age of 95. Lawrence was born February 4, 1925 in Freestone, CA to Don Otto Todd and Martha Todd. A World War II veteran of the US Army and later employed for 31 years with CA State Division Highway. Lawrence married Evelyn Thiel in 1950, recently celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 7th. They made their home in Sebastopol on an apple orchard where they raised three children. Lawrence was an avid collector of antique engines, fence pullers and gopher traps, and enjoyed trips around the country to exhibit and collect his treasures. He was a member of EDG #31 and a volunteer with Sturgeon's Mill.
He was known to many as Todd, called "Dad" by Jerry (Peggy), Jan, and Jess (Lori), "Grandpa" by Leah (Ryan), Katy (Chadd), Kevin (Kayla) and Keith (Brynne), and "Pa" by Levi, Kyle and Colton.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sturgeon's Mill Restoration or a charity of your choice