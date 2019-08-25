|
Lawrence (Red) Michael Lapera Cecelia Trinidad (Rando) Lapera
July 20, 1927 – March 21, 2018
- April 13, 1929 – August 18, 2019
Red was born in San Francisco, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Angelina (Furia) Lapera. Red grew up in North Beach and attended school at St. Peter and Paul Catholic School. He was proud to be a Golden Gloves boxer in SF and a US Marine.
Cecelia was born in Pocket Canyon (near Forestville), CA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Trinidad (Simon) Rando, and her sister Mary Baioni.
As an infant, Cecelia and her family moved to San Francisco. She attended Marina Junior High and George Washington High.
In the summer of 1946, the Big Bands were in full swing and Rio Nido was the place for music and dancing. Red and Cecelia met that summer and so began 70+ years together. On Easter Sunday 1947; Red proposed by placing a ring in with her Easter Corsage. August 7, 1948 they were joined in marriage that lasted just shy of 70 years.
They lived in San Francisco and Pacifica before settling in Sebastopol. There they raised their four children and became very active in the community. Red was a cement mason and Cecelia worked at Analy High in the cafeteria; in their spare time they had a catering business. They were charter members of the Italian Catholic Federation at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, and were both avid bowlers.
Red and Cecelia are survived by their children; Dan (Joyce) Lapera, Laura (Buzzy) Van Portfleet, Sandra (Ron) Finkbohner, and Christine (John) Tevini. Grandchildren; Michael (Shari) Lapera, Kerrie (Jason) Dolan, Christopher Finkbohner, Candice (Tony) Raposo, Casey (Nichele) Van Portfleet, Franco Tevini, Marco Tevini, and Rico Tevini. Great-grandchildren; Bailee Dolan, Makenzie Dolan, Nathaniel Dolan, Vincent Lapera, Grace Lapera, Aiden Raposo, and Everett Raposo.
All are invited to attend a Funeral for both Red and Cecelia on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Sebastian's Church, 7983 Covert Lane, Sebastopol, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a Hospice of your choice.
