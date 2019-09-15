Home

Community Baptist Church
1620 Sonoma Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Leatrice Banks


1944 - 2019
Leatrice Banks
Leatrice Banks
Leatrice Banks, age 74, passed away in Santa Rosa on September 8, 2019. She was born in Mississippi in 1944, a daughter of Robert and Ernestine Adams. She is survived by four biological children; over 14 foster children; 30 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Banks, on August 26, 2019.
Leatrice was a deaconess and faithful member of Community Baptist Church for over 50 years. She loved the Lord and was a praying woman of God. Leatrice loved her family, to travel the world with her husband, helping others, bowling and cooking. Leatrice worked for the US Postal service first in Santa Rosa and then as a window clerk in Windsor for many years. She knew and loved everybody in the community.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Community Baptist Church, 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
