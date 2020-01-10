Home

Lee Medero passed away peacefully at home on January 30th, 2019, at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Medero and parents Bonnie and Herbert Wayland. Survived by her children Scott and Robin Woodham, granddaughter Nicole D'Amico and sisters Linda Jenkins and Maxine Flores. Lee was born in San Francisco but moved to Santa Rosa where she has resided for the past 75 years. She was a Santa Rosa High School graduate and licensed cosmetologist. Years later, her heart drew her to running a home daycare, where she took care of small children for many years. She loved all the kids as if they were her own and provided them with a safe space to enjoy. She was passionate about arts and crafts and incredible at sewing and stitching, creating many keepsakes for us to treasure for generations to come. She will forever be missed and held close in our hearts.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
