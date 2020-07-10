Lee Roy Snider

September 17, 1929 - June 30, 2020

Of Sonoma, born in Lawton, Oklahoma. He served in the navy as a Corpsman, and retired after 20 years as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked at San Quentin Prison in the medical department for over 20 years. He was a long standing member of the Bay Area Campers. Predeceased by wife Joan Snider. Loving husband to Margarett Snider. Beloved father to Margery, Thomas and Ted Snider. Loved grandfather to Adriana, Thomas and Lisa Snider. To all who knew and loved him. He will be missed, but our memories live forever.

No services are planned at this time.



