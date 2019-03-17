|
|
Lee Sample
Born Elizabeth Ann Berkenkamp on March 13, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN to Julius H. Berkenkamp and Elizabeth Polnick Berkenkamp, Lee passed away at home in Forestville, CA on March 7, 2019.
She was raised in Worland, Wyoming. At the University of Chicago, she earned her Masters degree in education and met William Sample. They married on November 21, 1964, and moved to California. She was soon widowed, and continued to live in Menlo Park and Redwood City for many years. Her teaching career spanned almost four decades, including many years at Mercy High School in San Francisco. She took great pleasure in expanding the horizons of her students by escorting them on trips all over the world.
Lee was dedicated to social justice. She registered voters in the Deep South during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. She loved travel, gardening, was an avid reader and followed politics closely. After retiring to Forestville twenty years ago, she volunteered at the food pantry, the shelter for unhoused women and children, and cat rescue organizations.
She was predeceased by her brother Carl, and is survived by her brothers Fred (Ruth) of Peoria, AZ and John (Ginna) of Williamsburg, VA as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews for whom she was a beloved role model.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019