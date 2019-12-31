|
Lee Torr, IV
December 15, 1955 - December 10, 2019
Lee was born in Santa Rosa, December 15, 1955, and passed on December 10, 2019. The son of Lee O. Torr, III and Regina E. (Cuneo) Torr, he was a life-long resident of Monte Rio, Lee attended Monte Rio Elementary School, Cardinal Newman High School (Class of 1974), before graduating from Santa Clara University in 1978. In 1979 he joined his father in the real estate and insurance business, which was started by his grandfather in 1943. Lee was a third-generation REALTOR who enjoyed working with his clients, many of whom became friends. He retired in 2011 after 32 years.
Lee was a constant champion for his hometown and the Lower Russian River area, and over the years contributed a great deal of his time and expertise to many local organizations by serving on numerous boards and committees. Long-time member of the Monte Rio Chamber of Commerce, he served as President and on the Board of Directors for several years. As a Realtor, he served on numerous committees, both local and County-wide, serving as Chairman on many. Also, a tireless member of the annual Monte Rio Variety Show Committee and a co-founder of the Monte Rio Big Rocky Games held on the 4th of July weekend. He was always active in participating in local events and other endeavors which improved and enhanced his community which he so dearly loved. Lee was comforted by his family and many friends over his final days and will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lee is survived by his brother Michael (Valerie) Torr, sister Michele (Mark) McDonell and brother Brian Torr; nieces Gabriella Torr and Kelsey (Arthur) Miller and her children Aubree and Harrison, and nephews Kyle Torr, Patrick McDonell and Christopher McDonell, and his best friend Frederik Norgaard and his son Cole, whom he regarded as his adopted nephew.
A Mass and Christian Burial will take place Friday, January 3rd at 11:00 AM at St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Monte Rio, with a reception to follow. Parking is limited, and access to the Church will require walking up the path from the neighborhood below. If anyone with physical limitations feels that getting to the Church would be difficult, they are invited to join us at the reception.
Donations in Lee's memory to the following charitable organizations are preferred by the family: Russian River Historical Society, Cardinal Newman High School or the Monte Rio Fire Services Foundation. Online condolences at www.PleasantHillsMemorialPark.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020