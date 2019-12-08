|
Lee Van Giesen
Early in the morning of November 6th, 2019, Leah Rae Clark Van Giesen decided enough was enough, and she left us all. Lee fought Alzheimer's disease for many years and lived the last years of her life cared for by her loving family, and many who were not relatives but grew to love her, as though they were. Her husband, Don, looked forward most every day to being with her for dinner and chatting about their life together before tucking her into bed to send off to her nightly dreams.
Lee was a teacher, a public servant, and a community treasure who devoted her life to community service. She relished the opportunity to work to seek the betterment of her students, of the families at the YMCA where she served as the first female President of the Board, of her beloved Sonoma County environs where she served as a Planning Commissioner, during her role as the President of the Sonoma County and California Medical Association Alliance, as an officer in the American Medical Association Auxiliary, as President of the Sonoma County Volunteer Center, and as a docent at the Bouverie Preserve. In her many roles, Lee could be a bit feisty when challenged, but she always led with her heart.
Whether hiking the Bay Area hills or Sierra Nevada mountains searching for wildflowers, babysitting her grandchildren, camping annually with family at the Lair of the Golden Bear, taking ski trips with "the ladies", hitting a tennis ball at Oak Park or giving all of her Midwest passion to cheering on her Giants, 49ers and Cal Bears - Lee filled every day with laughter, passion and purpose.
But most especially - and always at the core of her being - was her absolute devotion to her four children - Britt, Robijn, Kristopher and Sarah - as well as her seven grandchildren but, most of all, to her beloved husband of 62 years, Don.
A casual celebration of Lee's life will be held at the Friedman Event Center located at 4676 Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa on Sunday, December 15th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. All are welcome. For planning purposes, please try to send an email to
[email protected] or leave a voicemail at 707-544-0707 and let us know if you and others plan to attend.
Donations may be made in Lee's honor to the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County, the Bouverie Preserve in Glen Ellen, or the Memorial Hospice in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019