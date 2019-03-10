|
|
Lehmon Leonard Kinard
March 12, 1932 - March 2, 2019
Pre-deceased by his loving wife of 49 years, Alice, he is survived by sons Leland (Tina), Alan (Jody), Lehmon II (Amber), his grandchildren, Leland II, Ashlee, Carolyn, Laralyn, Mason, Eli, Emily, Madison, Ember, his brother Derrall Kinard, sister Betty Warren, and brother-in-law Robert Neumann.
He was known for regaling family and strangers alike with tales of growing up on a farm in South Carolina with 13 brothers and sisters, and his service in the Navy which eventually brought him to California where he met and married Alice Neumann. They raised their family as Seventh-day-Adventists in Petaluma, where he worked as an auto mechanic for 40 plus years.
His humor and wit led him to be adored by anyone blessed to be part of his life.
No words can explain how much he will be missed by family and friends, but especially his adoring grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Service, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952. Interment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019