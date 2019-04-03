|
Leigh Townsend
July 8, 1960 - March 29, 2019
Leigh Andra Townsend died peacefully in her home on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Penngrove, California at the age of 58.
Leigh is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Myers; children, Chase (Kristi) Townsend of Murrieta, California, and Ryan Townsend of Rohnert Park, California; siblings, John (Ardys) Jones of Santa Rosa, and Glenn (Marianne) Hinchee of Rohnert Park. She is preceded in death by her five much loved grandchildren: Ashlyn, Logan, and Emmalyn Townsend of Murrieta, California; Elle Ryan Townsend, and Aila McMillan of Rohnert Park, California.
Leigh was born on July 8, 1960 in Ventura, California to Willie "Ralph" Jones and Gloria Carmen Jones. Leigh attended grade school in Penngrove, California and graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in 1978. She successfully balanced a career in marketing and telecommunications technology while raising her two sons.
Leigh's fierce love of her sons and family fed their unwavering drive and work ethic, resulting in one active duty Marine Corps Staff Sergeant, Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran in her first born, and a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq war, actively pursuing the Fire Academy in her second born. Leigh's children and grandchildren remember her as a wonderfully devoted mother and grandmother.
Leigh loved to knit, and laugh. She had an unmatched appreciation for art, the outdoors, gardening, and animals of all types. She shared her precious time with her husband, and family on wonderful vacations that will never be forgotten.
Leigh fought her cancer diagnosis fearlessly with a balance of medical and homeopathic treatments; her efforts were remarkable as Leigh was the longest lived, post-diagnosed Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer patient in California – surviving over six years (originally given 6 months.) Leigh became a mentor to many in the cancer community — sharing her research and experience.
Leigh's star will shine bright in everyone who was loved, inspired, and influenced by her for generations to come.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of Leigh's life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019