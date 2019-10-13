Home

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rancho Grande Clubhouse
Leonard A. Carlson
Leonard A. Carlson, 84. of Rohnert Park, CA, passed away October 2, 2019.
Preceded in death by daughter Linda Hogerton and grandson Jerrid Barton.
Survived by wife, Betty J. Carlson, son Daniel M. Carlson, daughter Laura M. Carlson and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Military Service and memberships: U.S. Air Force, 1950-1959, S.F. Teamster Union Shop Steward, Local 85, Past President, Rancho Grande Mobile Home Association and G.S.M.O.L. member. Sadly missed.
Service: Sunday October 20, from 1-4 at Rancho Grande Clubhouse, RP. Interment: Pleasant Hills, Sebastopol, Military Section.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
