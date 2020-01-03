|
|
Leonard N. Sheard-Oakes
November 2, 1966 - December 26, 2019
Leonard N. Sheard-Oakes passed away in Santa Rosa, December 26, 2019. He is the son of the late Willard Sheard and Anne Oakes, and was raised by Richard Oakes. Leonard is the father of Trisha, Yvonne, Chante, Leonard Jr., and Aleeza, and is the grandfather of three. He is the brother of William, Charlotte, and Joseph Sheard, and Fawn and Richard Oakes.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Interment services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Stewarts Point Rancheria, with a celebration of life following.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020