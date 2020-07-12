Leonard R. Mittelstadt

August 2, 1922 - May 14, 2020

Leonard R. Mittelstadt was born on August 2, 1922 in Gackle, North Dakota, the oldest of six children born to Robert and Mary Mittelstadt.

In 1943, the family moved to California, all except for Leonard and his brother Francis, who were drafted and sent to the army. During World War II Leonard and Francis fought together in the same company in Europe. As part of Company E, 194th Glider Infantry Regiment, 17th Airborne Division, which was involved in the Battle of the Bulge and Operation Varsity, Leonard fought and was wounded there.

Returning from the war, Leonard moved to Cloverdale where he and his brothers, Francis and Lloyd, bought Barnes Lumber Company from their parents. After Francis was killed on the Barnes log deck, Leonard and Lloyd ran the business for 40 plus years.

Leonard loved to work at the mill and even after retirement you could find him there most days of the week. He enjoyed golf, bowling, hunting and playing cards and dice with his buddies as well as taking trips to Reno with family and friends to golf and play keno. He was also involved in his community and served as a past president of The Cloverdale Lions Club and member or the VFW and American Legion.

He was married to Betz Mittelstadt for 54 years. Betz preceded Leonard in death in 2015. Brothers Francis, and Oliver, and sister Delores, also preceded Leonard in death. Leonard's brother Lloyd still resides in Cloverdale and sister Palma Sieglock in Lodi.

He was known as "one of the good ones", Leonard's friends and colleagues knew Leonard to always have a friendly, complimentary greeting. His generosity, trust and overall devotion to his family and business left him described as "the salt of the earth" by all who knew him. His smile and good nature will be missed by Cloverdale and especially by his daughter Lynmarie and her husband Bill Hoyer, sons Mike Peters, and Mike's wife Mary, John Reese, and his wife Lisa and daughter Cherie Mitchell, as well as eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, not to forget numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his request, Leonard's internment will be held in Dixon at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on July 31st A celebration of life will follow at a later date as well.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store