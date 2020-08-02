1/
LeRoy W. "Lee" Kennedy
1934 - 2020
LeRoy "Lee" W. Kennedy
December 2, 1934 - July 16, 2020
Lee was born in Aurora, Illinois to Mort and Mary Kennedy. Both parents are deceased.
Lee leaves behind his wife Sandy. They were married February 14, 1979.
Lee also leaves three adult children from his previous marriage - Doug, Jody and Chris.
Also four "adopted grandchildren" from church - Meilee, Dannali, Emily and Jonathon Giron.
The most important fact of Lee's life is that he knew Jesus Christ as Saviour and Lord.
He is now pain free in Heaven, awaiting Sandy and many others.
Thank you, Father God, for Your love, mercy and forgiveness.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
