Lesley (Les) E. Rush
Sunrise: June 9, 1928 -
Sunset April 2, 2019
Les Rush, born at the height of the depression in Turberville, South Carolina, passed away quietly at home here in Windsor, California after a brief illness. Les was one of five siblings, leaving behind one remaining sister, Mikey, living in Virginia. Though living in California for the past sixty-plus years, his roots ran deep into southern soil. He could sing a country song that was smooth as southern whiskey with his bass voice... often singing a beautiful ballad to Alyce, his sweetheart and wife of nearly 53 years.
Les worked many years in the construction trade, many of them for Standard Structures putting up glue-lam beams, but what he really enjoyed was his fishing! Every chance he got, he would be found fishing at the ocean or rock picking for abalone. Gardening was a passion for many years as well. He loved sharing his bountiful harvests with friends. But come game day, he would be found rooting on his Oakland A's or Oakland Raiders.
Les leaves behind a host of friends. He has also been blessed to have a family with his wife Alyce (nee: Revel-Goff); his son Lesley Eugene Rush Jr (Gene)/Luie; his daughter Lorena (Rena)/Ardelle, granddaughters Shawna, Leslie Anne; grandson Josh/Savannah Rush and numerous great-grandchildren. Also remembering their grandfather are Jason and Chad/Kim Goff. Les is step-father to Jackie Goff, who has spent precious years caring for her folks. Step-son Rick Goff, predeceased Les back in 2011.
The family would like this opportunity to thank Team Continuum and Kaiser Home Health Care for their support and help.
A memorial and celebration of Les' life will be held at his home on Sunday, June 9th. For time and location, please contact Jackie at: (707) 696-7394.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 4 to May 5, 2019