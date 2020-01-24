|
Lesley Patricia Lawrence
Lesley Patricia Lawrence was born in London in 1950 and grew up on the north shore of England in a small village called Grimsby. Lesley is survived by her children, Jennifer and David, Rachael and Sharon, her daughter-in-law Sara, as well as Lesley's sisters, including Pamela and Val, and her four grandchildren, Alo, Camila, Diego, and Santiago. Lesley was raised in England and moved to the United States in her twenties. She was a mommy, a hairdresser and a psych tech. She was active in her church and in Love is the Answer, a program to bring cheer to local convalescent patients. She loved dancing and travel, rain, puzzles, being on the water and lighthouses. She enjoyed reading mysteries; listening to Andrea Bocelli, gardening and watching the birds play among the flowers. Lesley was always trying to make people laugh. She was a force of nature, energetic, outspoken, outgoing and one of a kind.
Having grown up in an orphanage, Lesley wanted proceeds to better the lives of children. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sonoma County Children's Village or The Living Room.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020