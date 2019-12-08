|
|
Leslie Diane Circo
Passed away suddenly on December 5, 2019 in Castro Valley at the age of 56 years. Devoted daughter of the late Jean and George Circo. Cherished sister of Amy (Circo) Chavez (Luis). Adored aunt of Pierce Circo. Treasured niece of Diane Johnston (Verle, deceased). Loving cousin of Derek Johnston and Andy Johnston. Survived by her beloved canine companion Remy.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Liturgy, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marin Humane Society, Attn. Development Dept., 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd, Novato, CA 94949. Inurnment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Our dear Leslie will be sorely missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019