Leslie SanchezMarch 20, 1975 - October 7, 2020Leslie Sanchez passed away in Stewarts Point, California on October 7, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She is the loving mother of Kuulani Makaiwi; beloved daughter of Maxine Barbosa and Lloyd Gray; dear sister of Vikki Thompson, Lloyd Thompson, Carmen Marrufo, David Barboza, Thomas Gray, Lloyd Gray, Lavina Gray, Mitchell Gray, Lauren Mapp-Hefti and Daniel Mapp; adored aunt of Silas, David, CJ, Carmen, Jasmine, David, Vanessa, Xitalli, Joseph, Nathan, AngelDove, Alex, Lacelle, Mila and Sonny and great aunt of Joseph Jr (Lil guy). She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa with visitation beginning at 11:00AM. Private Interment, Kashia Indian Reservation Cemetery, Stewarts Point, CA.