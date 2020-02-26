|
Leslie Warren Welsh
November 22, 1927 - February 16, 2020
On February 16, 2020, L. Warren Welsh passed from this realm to the next within eleven months of the passing of his beloved partner and wife of 70 years, Phyllis M. Welsh.
The fourth of five children born to Alonzo Pearl and Florence Emily Welsh in Hawthorne, CA on November 22, 1927. After criss crossing the country as far east as Tennessee with stops in between, in 1941, the Welsh family settled on a small ranch on Harrison Grade Rd above Occidental. Warren's jobs were pruning and picking apples and tending to 2000 chickens. At Analy High School, Warren played the trumpet in the band and played football, including the 1944 Championship North Bay League team. Also at Analy was a girl watching him, the most handsome boy in school and waiting until she finally arranged for a double date to the Melody Bowl on Santa Rosa Ave. to see Carmen Cavallero. After that first date Warren didn't have a chance. He often said, "She chased me 'til I caught her." That girl was Phyllis Robertson whom he married in 1949 and spent the rest of her life with.
Warren was truly a self-made man; At fifteen years old Warren started working for Sturgeon's Mill on weekends and summers. By the time he was a senior at Analy he had his own truck and was hauling short loads of lumber and using it to date Phyllis. He had a succession of trucks, on which he would make each and every repair because he could not afford a mechanic. Warren and Phyllis had purchased the old Hall District school house and built their family home on that property in 1955. The old school house was the shop that he continued to repair his trucks until he realized that he could not support his family by driving a truck. He then set about inventing a new type of roof shingle, So began Welshingle Wood Products. These were an improvement over every other wood shingle of the day but a downturn in the building industry in the early 1960's drove him to find another product. He discovered that "mill ends" in every sawmill in California was going to waste, ground to sawdust or burned. He devised a way to saw them into usable boards and sell them back to the sawmills that had discarded them for use as "finger joint" stock. The material was culled at the sawmills as far north as Arcata CA. and were shipped to his Welco Wood Products mill in Healdsburg, sawed and sorted and then trucked back to Eureka. Building a new plant in Eurkea seemed the smart thing to do to save on the transport so he started to commute each week to the plant there. Around that time, the speed limit was lowered to 55 miles per hour. After 17 speeding tickets and a safe driving class, Warren started to put his pilot's license to use. He commuted via private plane and described a number of very dangerous situations over the years. It turned him into an excellent pilot. He flew a twin engine Cessna 310, was "Instrument Rated" and restored an old navy trainer biplane, a Boeing Stearman in which he was trained to fly stunts. He sold the mill property in Healdsburg to Safeway Stores and they built their store and an Exchange Bank there.
In 1976 Warren sold his corporation to retire. Of course, he did not really retire at this time but started developing commercial property with his son, Ron L Welsh. Warren and Phyllis traveled the world with their friends but especially loved Hawaii which they visited at least 22 times. In June of 1976 he had Phyllis, daughter Robyn, son-in-law Bob and one month old granddaughter Sara on board the Cessna 310 when he took off from Lakeport airport. The front landing gear malfunctioned. A perfect landing on a foam sprayed runway at Travis Air Force Base followed.
Warren's mechanical aptitude helped in the restoration and repair of his collection of antique cars. They joined a local car club, the Horseless Carriage Club of America and were founding members of the Redwood Empire Model T Club. This led to many friendships and touring in and around northern California.
In 1986 Warren found his dream property near Calistoga, 450 acres acreage with Redwoods, a year round creek and beautiful views. Since then most of Warren's time has been spent building roads, bridges and restoring the old house there. His ashes will be spread over his "Timber Springs Ranch".
He was preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Olivia Mae Langley in 2010, Warren's brothers, Harry, Harold and David, their sister Virginia Miller, her husband Jack and his nieces, Janis and JoAnne. Warren leaves behind, his daughter Micki and husband Don Davidson, their sons and grandchildren, Danny Davidson and Jennifer, their children, Garrett, Liam and Gracie, and Andy Davidson and Suzanne, their children Makayla and Steel, all living in Lake County. Daughter Robyn and her husband Bob Lefor, their children and grand children - Sara and Fred Langley, with Jack, Abby, and Adam; Matt Lefor with Austin and Robby all living in Arizona. Son, Ron L. Welsh and wife, Irene Turner with their children and grandchildren: Drew Welsh and Brooke, their children Ardyn and Maxen, Ian Welsh, and Sarah with Christopher and Maclen. Sister-in-law and husband Nancy and Al Hartmann of San Jose; sister-in-law, Anne Welsh of Phoenix; 17 precious nieces and nephews, 23 great nieces and nephews and oodles of great grand nieces and nephews who loving called him "our crazy Uncle Warren".
Dad asked that In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PEO Scholarship that Phyllis established in remembrance of their great grandchild, Olivia Mae Langley. Please mail to: The Olivia Mae Langley PEO Chapter AJ Scholarship Fund. C/O Micca Gray 4633 Maddocks Rd., Sebastopol, CA 95472.
A memorial for Warren will be held at the Bridge Church at 301 Fulton Rd., Santa Rosa on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 10:30 am.
